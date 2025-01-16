Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
Leon signing James admits Man Utd move was close
Ronaldo offered mega contract (and shares) by Al-Nassr

Chelsea recall Curd from Hampton and Richmond

Paul Vegas
Chelsea recall Curd from Hampton and Richmond
Chelsea recall Curd from Hampton and RichmondAction Plus
Chelsea have recalled Ted Curd from his loan with National League South side Hampton and Richmond.

The England U19 goalkeeper made 22 league appearances with Hampton and Richmond this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But his 12-month deal has now been cut short and he is now back at Cobham.

Curd, last season, appeared twice on the substitutes’ bench for Chelsea's first team.

It's likely Curd will be loaned out again at a higher level before the January market shuts.

Mentions
National League SouthPremier LeagueCurd TedHampton & RichmondChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian could make Premier League return
Chelsea's Campbell recalled from loan despite establishing himself at Hendon FC
Chelsea recall Chalobah from Palace loan