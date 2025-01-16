Chelsea recall Curd from Hampton and Richmond

Chelsea have recalled Ted Curd from his loan with National League South side Hampton and Richmond.

The England U19 goalkeeper made 22 league appearances with Hampton and Richmond this season.

But his 12-month deal has now been cut short and he is now back at Cobham.

Curd, last season, appeared twice on the substitutes’ bench for Chelsea's first team.

It's likely Curd will be loaned out again at a higher level before the January market shuts.