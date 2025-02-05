All 72 National League clubs want a third promotion spot: We want a fairer system

National League clubs have urged the EFL Board to introduce a third promotion spot between the two leagues starting next season.

Talks on expanding promotion beyond two places had been progressing but have since stalled due to ongoing EFL-Premier League funding disputes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per BBC Sport, National League general manager Mark Ives fears it could take up to four years for the issue to be addressed, which he says is unacceptable.

"The regulator will be set up in law this year, I am fairly certain of that," Ives said.

"But by the time it is set up, started, staff trained and all the elements of the Bill are in place and then, potentially, the dispute between the Premier League and EFL has been aired with a backstop, that could be three years.

"Then we have the discussion on the three-up campaign, which will delay it by another year. That could be four seasons.

"We have a pyramid that is the envy of countries worldwide because you can go from the very bottom to the top, purely on sporting merit. But there is a blockage in the jump between National League and EFL. Two-up, two-down is simply unfair.

"I would think the vast majority of fans, looking at it objectively, would see the unfairness. We want a fairer system."