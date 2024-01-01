West Ham to sign Wolves captain Kilman for £40M

The Hammers have been chasing after Kilman, at the request of boss Julen Lopetegui, all summer.

While their initial bids were turned down, they have upped their offer to satisfy Wolves’ demands.

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten has spoken about the club’s transfer plans.

He indicated that the Hammers are set for a busy transfer window, as they look to replenish the squad.

Kilman, an experienced center back, played for Lopetegui during his short stint at Wolves.