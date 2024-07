DONE DEAL: Baptiste leaves Brentford for Luton

Former Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste has signed a three-year contract at Luton.

The 26-year-old was out of contract and had his pick of clubs this summer.Per The Standard, Baptiste is set to sign a deal at Kenilworth Road until 2027 at the very least.

He will get a chance to show whether he can be a regular starter in the Championship.

Despite an impressive effort last season, Luton were relegated to the Championship.