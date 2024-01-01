Howey says Guardiola "will be happy with that" after loss to Celtic

Howey says Guardiola "will be happy with that" after loss to Celtic

Matchday Live guest Steve Howey says Pep Guardiola will be happy with the clubs loss to Celtic in their first preseason friendly as there are positives to take away from it.

The Citizens came back from 3-1 down at half-time to level 3-3 after the break before eventually going down to a fantastic Luis Palma goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Howey, who spent time at the club in the early 2000s spoke positively about the defeat.

“I think the manager will be happy with that,” said Howey as he called the action in our studio.

“The main aim was to get a good workout and no injuries. It didn’t look like anyone had injuries.

“Yes, the lads will be a little bit sore and stiff the next day but that’s part and parcel of pre-season.

“The second half, I thought, was decent. The boys came out and imposed themselves a little bit more and ultimately got it back to 3-3. It was unfortunate with their fourth goal but, overall, I think the manager will definitely get some positives out of that.”

He also spoke about how prepared Celtic had been after playing multiple friendlies before the match as they prepare for their first game next week against at home to Kilmarnock.

“You could tell there was a difference,” the former City defender added.

“Even if you play a National League team, if they’ve three or four weeks ahead of you, they’re going to be fitter, they’re going to be that little bit sharper.

“But when you play against a top team like Celtic – and let’s be honest, Celtic are a top team, you could see the movement, the passing, the shutting down, the intensity of them seemed that little bit more.

“I think when you look at their team, it’s probably the team that will start the season and that’s just 10 days away so they’re pretty much there for the start of the season.

“In the first game of pre-season, there’s that little bit of rust. We know the manager. We know he’s a perfectionist but ultimately, I think he will very pleased with that.”