DONE DEAL: Palace youngster Francis joins Dagenham & Redbridge

Crystal Palace Under-21 defender Chris Francis has joined National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old centre-back arrives at the Chigwell Construction Stadium having joined the Eagles in the summer of 2023 from Bournemouth after being scouted at non-league North Leigh United.

Francis came through the youth ranks at Swindon Town, never made a competitive appearance for the Cherries’ first team, and was released before the Eagles swooped in for him.

He will now be part of interim manager Lewis Young's squad at Victoria Road as they look to press on in the latter part of the 2024/25 campaign and towards the play-off spots, which looks more likely each passing week as the squad slowly improves.

Last season Dagenham & Redbridge finished 15 points away from the play-off spots and conceded 63 goals in just 46 games throughout the season. Now, with Francis at the heart of defence, they could start a run of form that could help them climb up the league and nearer a chance of promotion.