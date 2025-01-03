Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Ebiowei returns to Palace after his Oxford United loan is terminated
Crystal Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei's season-long loan with Oxford United has now been terminated.

The 21-year-old joined Oxford on loan in the summer in a move to further his development. However, the young star did not get many minutes on the pitch under managers Des Buckingham and Gary Rowett.

Ebiwei started only once for the U's, playing 77 minutes in the Carabao Cup defeat at Coventry in August, following on from 45 minutes off the bench in the previous round at home to Peterborough

The England Under-20 winger played just 64 minutes in total across four substitute appearances in the Championship which is simply not enough a for a young player trying to find his feet in the lower leagues. 

A U's statement read: "We would like to wish him well for the future." 

