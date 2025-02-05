DONE DEAL: Fulham defender McAvoy joins Wealdstone FC on loan until the end of the season

Fulham defender Connor McAvoy has joined Wealdstone FC on loan until the end of the season as he continues his development.

The defender spent a successful loan stint with the Stones back in the 2021/22 season, making 28 appearances in the National League and now returns to the club to try and make an impact in the National League.

McAvoy quickly became a fan favourite in his first stint and has since returned to the Cottagers where he featured regularly for their U21 side in the Premier League 2 competition, training alongside some of the best up-and-coming talents in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has also enjoyed loan spells in Scotland with Partick Thistle and Ayr United but now returns to Wealdstone where he has expressed his gratitude for another opportunity to play for the club.

“I have great memories of my time here and I’m excited to be back. I’ve always appreciated the support from the fans and the club and I’m looking forward to giving my all to help the team achieve its goals this season."