Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek has joined National League club Forest Green Rovers.

Mrozek moves to Forest Green on-loan to the end of the season.

Former Poland youth international Mrozek, 21, joined Liverpool in August 2020 from FC Wroclaw.

Mrozek previously had a loan spell at Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna last year.

Forest Green sit second on the National League table.