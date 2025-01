Ipswich Town midfielder Emmanuel Okunowo has joined Vanarama National League Braintree Town.

Okunowo moves to Ipswich on-loan to the end of the season.

The youngster's contract with Ipswich runs to June.

Okunowo has been with Ipswich since he was eight years of age, turning pro in 2022.

Braintree are away at Ebbsfleet on Saturday afternoon.