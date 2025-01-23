Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
REVEALED: The two clauses in Haaland's new Man City contract
RB Leipzig coach Rose fires Sesko warning at Arsenal

Inter Miami interested in Ipswich star who is out of contract in the summer

Ansser Sadiq
Inter Miami interested in Ipswich star who is out of contract in the summer
Inter Miami interested in Ipswich star who is out of contract in the summerAction plus
MLS team Inter Miami is among the clubs looking at defender Luke Woolfenden.

The 26-year-old is going to be out of contract at Ipswich Town in the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There is no option for a further year and the parties are not close to an agreement.

Per TWTD, there is a likelihood that he leaves in the off-season, whether Ipswich go down or not.

Inter Miami, whose president and co-owner is David Beckham, are serious in their interest.

With the likes of Lionel Messi on their roster, Woolfenden may enjoy some years in Miami at this stage of his career.

Mentions
MLSWoolfenden LukeMessi LionelInter MiamiIpswichPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
McKenna speaks on Ipswich's transfer business, signing a striker and new signing Enciso
DONE DEAL: Ipswich snap up Brighton attacker Enciso
Ipswich and Brighton strike terms over Enciso deal