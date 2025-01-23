Inter Miami interested in Ipswich star who is out of contract in the summer

MLS team Inter Miami is among the clubs looking at defender Luke Woolfenden.

The 26-year-old is going to be out of contract at Ipswich Town in the summer.

There is no option for a further year and the parties are not close to an agreement.

Per TWTD, there is a likelihood that he leaves in the off-season, whether Ipswich go down or not.

Inter Miami, whose president and co-owner is David Beckham, are serious in their interest.

With the likes of Lionel Messi on their roster, Woolfenden may enjoy some years in Miami at this stage of his career.