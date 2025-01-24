DONE DEAL: Ipswich forward Al-Hamadi joins Stoke

Ipswich forward Ali Al-Hamadi has joined Stoke City.

Al-Hamadi moves to the Potters on-loan to the end of the season.

Potters sporting director Jon Walters said:, external "Strikers of real pedigree are one of the hardest commodities to secure in any transfer window, so to get Ali over the line is a significant boost for us all.

"We know there has been significant interest from other clubs and are delighted he has opted to join Stoke City.

"Ali's goalscoring record speaks for itself, but it's his relentless hard-working approach that truly epitomises what we stand for as a club."

This season, Al-Hamadi has made 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League.