DONE DEAL: Chelmsford sign Ipswich youngster Foyo

Chelmsford City have snapped up Ipswich Town youngster Osman Foyo.

Foyo joins the National League club on a season-long loan.

Clarets manager Robbie Simpson told his club’s official website: “Osman is someone we have been looking to bring in for a while, we hoped it was done three or four weeks ago, to be honest, but Ipswich wanted to keep him in and around their first team for their pre-season.

“With their season starting this weekend they finally allowed Osman to come out to us and we are delighted to get him over the line, he adds a real amount of pace and power to our forward line.

“He can play in any of the front positions, out wide or down through the middle or even as an advanced midfield player, he just gives us another dimension to our play.

“He has had experience at this level for the first time last season and made his debut for Torquay against us in December.

“We are really pleased to get Osman and we are really looking forward to seeing him in a Claret shirt and exciting the fans!”