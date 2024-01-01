Guardiola says Phillips needed to leave Man City to earn minutes

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits that he had to let one of his fringe players leave this summer. 

The Citizens sanctioned Kalvin Phillips’ loan move to Ipswich Town this week, as he had been seeking regular game time. 

Former Leeds United midfielder Phillips was on loan at West Ham during the second half of last season. 

“He (Phillips) has to have minutes and have to recover game time (and) play, play, play, play,” Guardiola explained to reporters. 

“We thought maybe he will not have the minutes he has to be and he deserves to be and that’s why it is better to have minutes and the chance maybe in the future come back here. 

“This is what it is. Absolutely he can have a future at City.” 

