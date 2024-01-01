DONE DEAL: Blackpool sign Everton keeper Tyrer

Blackpool have secured goalkeeper Harry Tyrer on a season-long loan from Everton.

The Premier League club have allowed the 22-year-old to move out temporarily.

Tyrer managed to help Chesterfield to the National League title, which has brought them back into the Football League.

Now he will be plying his trade for Blackpool as he looks to gain more first team experience.

“This is a massive club with a great fan base, so it was a decision that I wasn’t going to turn down," he told the club website.

"I developed a really close connection with everyone at Chesterfield last season, and want to do that here at Blackpool.

“I’m expecting it to be a good challenge for me this season, and it’s one that I know I am ready for. I love winning and that’s what I’ll be aiming to help the team do many times this season.”