Three meetings in a week and a harsh away trip: Guide to the thrilling MTN8 semi-finals

Mamelodi Sundowns have not fared well in the MTN8 semi-finals of late

The MTN8 quarter-finals produced some cracking cup ties with drama, goals and upsets, setting the stage for the two-legged semi-final round that will be played later this month.

Crucially, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have been kept apart in the draw, and the smart money will be on them meeting in a blockbuster final.

Advertisement Advertisement

Here is a quick guide to the last-four clashes, which will be played on the weekends of August 22-23 and 29-30.

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United

These two sides will meet three times in a week, with a league game coincidentally scheduled for the Tuesday between their MTN8 semi-final legs.

It is likely, then, that the first leg will see Sekhukhune host Pirates on August 22, with the league clash in Orlando set for August 25 and then the return leg of the MTN8 the following weekend. They will be sick of the sight of each other.

Pirates are already extremely wary of the Limpopo club, who have had their number in recent times.

Sekhukhune have won three of the last five meetings, including two away at Pirates, and have another draw in that run. Pirates have a single victory.

Sundowns apart, no other team has enjoyed such success against the Buccaneers over that period.

Pirates do lead the overall head-to-head 6-4, with two draws, and did claim a 2-1 victory when the teams met in the 2023 Nedbank Cup final in Pretoria.

Months later, they also thumped Sekhukhune 5-0 in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

Pirates have not lost an MTN8 semi-final since 2012, featuring in seven since then and advancing every time.

Sekhukhune’s only previous last-four clash was against Stellenbosch FC in 2025 and they lost 3-1 on aggregate.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Lamontville Golden Arrows

Sundowns’ poor record in the MTN8 of late is well documented, but they will see this as a real chance to advance to a final and will fancy themselves to beat Lamontville Golden Arrows over 180 minutes.

But they too have not had it all their own way against their opponents, with the last three meetings producing a win each and a draw.

In fact, Sundowns are winless in their last four visits to Abafana Bes’thende (D3 L1) since 2021, though in fairness they have been utterly dominant at home, winning the last seven meetings on their own patch and scoring 26 goals in the process, almost four per game.

The teams last met in the MTN8 five years ago and it was also a semi-final tie, which Sundowns won before going on to lift the trophy. A good omen, perhaps.

They drew 1-1 in Durban and then claimed a 3-0 victory in Pretoria.

Golden Arrows have not been to the top-eight final since 2009, when they thumped Ajax Cape Town 6-0 in the decider, still the biggest victory ever in a major South African cup final.

Sundowns have reached the semi-finals in each of the last four years and lost three times in that run. They were beaten by Pirates in the 2023 decider.

Their 2021 success in the MTN8 remains one of only two victories in this competition in the PSL era, and four overall, to go with 1988, 1990 and 2007.