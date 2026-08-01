Appollis: Orlando Pirates star makes history on Betway Premiership opening day

Oswin Appollis scored the first goal of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season

Orlando Pirates’ Oswin Appollis was the first goalscorer of the new Betway Premiership season when he netted against promoted Milford FC on Saturday.

He becomes the latest player to add his name to the list of first scorers in a campaign, continuing his fine form since joining the Buccaneers at the start of last season.

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Last year, it took Marumo Gallants winger Bheki Mabuza only three minutes to get on the scoresheet as they went on to win 2-1 away against Richards Bay in Umlazi.

The 23-year-old Mabuza, who has since converted to a central midfielder, went on to score two more league goals as Gallants narrowly retained their top-flight status.

The list of first goalscorers of the season is a varied collection of players, some of whom went on to play overseas, like Sibusiso Zuma, while others quietly faded into obscurity.

Two of the last three seasons have seen the first goalscorer of the league campaign hail from Namibia. Cape Town City’s new signing Prins Tjiueza took only seven minutes to get on the scoresheet on the opening day of the 2024/25 season, while 12 months earlier it was Peter Shalulile who scored after 12 minutes for champions Mamelodi Sundowns away at Sekhukhune United as the 2023/24 campaign got under way.

In the 30 seasons of the Premier Soccer League, only three foreign players have scored the opening goal of a campaign.

The other was Zimbabwean Ian Gorowa for Cape Town Spurs against Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of the 1998/99 campaign. Gorowa would, ironically, go on to become Sundowns coach.

The first-ever PSL goal was scored by Warren Lewis for AmaZulu in 1996.

The quickest goal in a new Premiership season since 1996/97 was netted by Ishmael Maluleke for Manning Rangers against Hellenic in the first minute of the 2001/02 campaign.

No player has ever repeated the distinction of scoring the opening goal of the season twice.

There is no prize for the feat, nor much of a place in the history of the game, but the distinction of scoring the first goal of a new league season always brings a little personal satisfaction.

First to score in a PSL season

1996/97: Warren Lewis for AmaZulu v Manning Rangers in the 8th minute

1997/98: Simon Magagula for Orlando Pirates v Santos in the 8th minute

1998/99: Ian Gorowa for Cape Town Spurs v Mamelodi Sundowns in the 29th minute

1999/2000: Peter Philander for Santos v Bloemfontein Celtic in the 4th minute

2000/01: Sam Magalefa for SuperSport United v Manning Rangers in the 18th minute

2001/02: Ishmael Maluleke for Manning Rangers v Hellenic in the 1st minute

2002/03: Kerryn Jordan for Manning Rangers v Dynamos in the 2nd minute

2003/04: Alton Meiring for Manning Rangers v Zulu Royals in the 52nd minute

2004/05: Gift Leremi for Orlando Pirates v Jomo Cosmos in the 50th minute

2005/06: Brett Evans for Ajax Cape Town v Jomo Cosmos in the 30th minute

2006/07: Marwaan Bantam for Santos v Bloemfontein Celtic in the 16th minute

2007/08: Diyo Sibisi for Free State Stars v Santos in the 2nd minute

2008/09: Phikolethu Spelman for Bidvest Wits v Santos in the 36th minute

2009/10: Morgan Gould for SuperSport United v Maritzburg United in the 23rd minute

2010/11: Sibusiso Zuma for Vasco da Gama v Orlando Pirates in the 22nd minute

2011/12: Bongani Ndulula for Orlando Pirates v Black Leopards in the 10th minute

2012/13: Bonginkosi Ntuli for Lamontville Golden Arrows v Orlando Pirates in the 18th minute

2013/14: Bernard Parker for Kaizer Chiefs v Mpumalanga Black Aces in the 5th minute

2014/15: Katlego Mashego for Mamelodi Sundowns v Maritzburg United in the 2nd minute

2015/16: Jabu Maluleke for Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic in the 8th minute

2016/17: Rhulani Manzini for Chippa United v Free State Stars in the 3rd minute

2017/18: Lehlohonolo Majoro for Cape Town City v Bidvest Wits in the 42nd minute

2018/19: Ramahlwe Mphahlele for Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns in the 8th minute

2019/20: Abubaker Mobara for Cape Town City v Baroka in the 22nd minute

2020/21: Richard Mbulu for Baroka v Maritzburg United in the 10th minute

2021/22: Themba Zwane (penalty) for Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu in the 44th minute

2022/23: Aubrey Modiba for Mamelodi Sundowns v Cape Town City in the 61st minute

2023/24: Peter Shalulile for Mamelodi Sundowns v Sekhukhune United in the 12th minute

2024/25: Prins Tjiueza for Cape Town City v Royal AM in the 7th minute

2025/26: Bheki Mabuza for Marumo Gallants v Richards Bay in the 3rd minute

2026/27: Oswin Appollis for Orlando Pirates v Milford FC in the 24th minute