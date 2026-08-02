Cardoso: Mamelodi Sundowns ready to fight on all fronts

Mamelodi Sundowns have arrived back from their pre-season camp in Austria having been given permission to sit out the first week of Betway Premiership action.

They therefore begin their 2026/27 campaign with a home MTN8 quarter-final against Polokwane City next weekend, one of five trophies they will be chasing this season.

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Coach Miguel Cardoso admits it has been an emotional time following the passing of midfielder Jayden Adams, but feels his side is physically and mentally ready to face the challenges ahead.

Here he gives his views on their pre-season camp, blooding youngsters and facing Polokwane City.

How important was the overseas camp for the team emotionally following the passing of Jayden Adams?

Miguel Cardoso: “First of all, it was a very important change for us emotionally. We unfortunately had to interrupt pre-season following the passing of Jayden and attend the memorial. We were not in the best place emotionally, so leaving the country and stepping away from that environment for a while was very important.

“We still had to deal with the funeral, but it was important that we went through that emotional moment together. We ended the camp in the right place, mourning, honouring him, sharing our love and drawing strength from that. That was a very positive thing for the group.”

What did the camp provide from a sporting perspective?

“From a sporting perspective, it was a very good opportunity provided by the club. We were able to come abroad and face opponents at a level that is difficult to find in South Africa, especially because we do not play against our strongest domestic rivals during pre-season.

“That is important for the future of this team, for the competitions we have this year and also as we build towards the Club World Cup in 2029. We need to accumulate international experience over the coming years.

“It is important for the youngsters, who can benefit and grow from it, and for the team as a whole as we prepare for the level of challenges we will face throughout the season.

“It was mission accomplished. We faced some tough opponents and there was a positive outcome. Players came in and out of the preparation, but we worked every day with a strong focus on developing the team, challenging the players, building physical condition and bringing energy and spirit into the group.

“We also welcomed the new players and made them feel part of the family before playing matches at the level of performance we needed.”

How would you assess the performances against Hertha Berlin, Al Hilal and MC Alger?

“I think we played two beautiful matches to begin with against Hertha Berlin and Al Hilal. Despite the result in the second match, I thought the team produced a wonderful performance.

“We made two mistakes, but it was perhaps good that we were exposed in that way because, against players of that quality, if you give them two opportunities, they will score two goals. They will not waste even one of them.

“But the team showed the ability to be itself and play in the way we want. We were even praised by our opponents and their coaches for the level of football we produced.

“We then had a tough match against MC Alger on a difficult pitch that did not help the type of football we wanted to play. Even so, we earned a draw and the team tried to play through adversity.

“That match was played with a lot of fatigue because of the training sessions we had beforehand. In the final match, the team looked fresher after we allowed them some recovery time, and we were again able to impose ourselves and play beautiful football.

“There was a very good balance across all the different aspects we look for during a preparation camp like this. It gives us a good starting point for the final days before our first official match.”

How important is it to develop academy players and give them opportunities in the first team?

“The job of a coach is also to produce a legacy. That legacy comes from the results we achieve and the quality of football we show, but also from developing players who have come through the academy. We need to follow them and give continuity to that development process.

“We did not do anyone a favour by bringing them here. We brought players whom we believe are important. They are not only important for the future; they are important now.

“We have a squad that will be placed under pressure throughout the season because of the number of matches we have to play. Those players must be ready to provide answers and meet the level of demand we will have.

“I am absolutely happy with their integration. They already knew us and had worked with us during the year, but spending the whole pre-season with us has allowed them to understand the finer details of what we want from our game.

“We do not want to take away their individuality. We want them to use their individual qualities in the service of the team and integrate with the other players. I am very happy with the performances they have produced.”

What is the approach heading into the new season and the opening match against Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-finals?

“We need to honour the badge we represent and play every match to win. Last season, unfortunately, we went out of two cup competitions on penalties. Hopefully this year we can settle those matches within the 90 minutes so that we do not have to reach a stage where the result can fall either way.

“We will take it match by match. Polokwane are a tough opponent. We played them towards the end of last season, but they have a new coach and will surely have new dynamics.

“We will look at what they do in their championship match and try to get some information from that, but most of all we must worry about ourselves and how strongly we can start.

“We need to be mentally strong enough to deal with the difficulties the match will bring, but also remain focused on our objectives. Those objectives are very clear: we must play every match to win, and then assess where we stand as the competition progresses.”