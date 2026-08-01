Orlando Pirates' slow start and Kaizer Chiefs face tough test as Betway Premiership begins

The Betway Premiership kicks off on Saturday in what seems a low-key start to the season, with little fanfare in recent weeks to build the hype.

There are seven games to get us started, with Mamelodi Sundowns’ away trip to Marumo Gallants postponed after their late arrival back from a pre-season trip to Austria.

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Here are the talking points heading into the weekend.

Baptism of fire

Promoted Milford FC will hope to catch defending champions Orlando Pirates cold when they clash in Soweto on Saturday.

How much of a hangover there will be for Pirates’ many players who were at the World Cup remains to be seen. It takes a mental reset after the high of that competition more than anything else.

Pirates will be heavy favourites, but have been slow starters to their league campaigns of late. Remember, they lost their first two games of last season yet still went on to lift the trophy.

Milford were promoted via the play-offs and famously beat Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup a few seasons ago, so they have a history of overcoming big guns.

They look to have kept the majority of their squad from the last campaign, but this is a big step up.

This will be the first meeting between the clubs.

Into wild Kruger

Kaizer Chiefs begin life under new coach Fernando Da Cruz at promoted Kruger United on Saturday night, with what is expected to be a huge turnout at Mbombela Stadium.

Chiefs are trying to become title contenders this season after finishing some way back in third place last season, but even Da Cruz has admitted that will be a tough ask.

Their transfer dealings have been a little underwhelming so far and they will rely on the core of last season’s crop, who were goal-shy despite their top-three finish.

Kruger stormed to automatic promotion in the final weeks of last season and have a squad with top-flight experience.

In a way, this is the perfect start for them, with the chance to claim a major scalp rather than beginning with a low-key fixture, and they should be up for the fight.

This will be the first meeting between the sides.

All change at Stellies

Is there even anyone left at Stellenbosch? This transfer window has been characterised by plenty of departures at the Cape Winelands club, and coach Gavin Hunt is looking to shape the squad in his image ahead of a home opener against AmaZulu, which will actually be played in Durban as there were no suitable venues in the Western Cape.

They could well play differently this season. Gone are many of the ball players from the past few years, and it is likely they will go more direct.

It is a bit of a dangerous game as they switch identities, but the club’s management have backed Hunt and his experience.

Usuthu have kept their changes relatively light after a strong season under coach Arthur Zwane in the last campaign, though the goal is to build on that fourth-place finish and qualify for CAF Interclub football in the following campaign.

Coach vs Coach

When Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef left their roles as co-coaches at Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season, they likely never expected to be facing one another on the opening day of the new campaign.

Kaze has since moved to Sekhukhune United and Ben Youssef to Durban City, and the two teams clash in their season opener at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Sekhukhune finished fifth last season and City, in their first campaign back in the top flight, eighth, but they also won the Nedbank Cup.

Despite that successful campaign, they parted ways with coach Pitso Dladla, who has since moved to Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Sekhukhune won this fixture 2-0 last season, while the reverse encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Limpopo club’s only home defeat since January was against Kaizer Chiefs, showing how tough they are on their own patch.

Road trip

TS Galaxy begin life under permanent coach Bernard Parker with an away trip to Siwelele for their clash in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Galaxy were in a relegation battle right up until the end of the last campaign, basically drawing their way out of trouble, while Siwelele finished in ‘no-man’s land’ in 10th, though only two points outside the top eight.

Siwelele, in particular, were among the lowest scorers in the league last season with only 24 goals, and that is their big area for improvement this campaign. The fact they drew 13 of their 30 games was also too many.

Galaxy will be wary of another relegation battle and are always tough at home, but need to find their mojo on the road.

There is plenty of talent in their squad, but only two wins in 15 away games last season tells its own story.