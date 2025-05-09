Suarez set to miss Inter Miami clash with Minnesota United

Luis Suarez is unlikely to feature for Inter Miami against Minnesota United after reportedly traveling for personal reasons.

Manager Javier Mascherano faces a selection dilemma on Saturday with the former Liverpool star is expected to miss the Herons’ crunch league clash.

Numerous reports gathered that the striker was absent from Friday’s training session.

Suarez has delivered an inconsistent campaign for Miami this season, scoring just three goals.

Nonetheless, the Herons have limited depth at striker, with Ecuadorian youngster Allen Obando — who has only one MLS goal to his name — serving as his main backup.