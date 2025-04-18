Lionel Messi on Guardiola: He's from another world, he kind of did harm to football

Messi on Guardiola: He's from another world, he kind of did harm to football

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi has revealed that he thinks Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has done damage to football as many teams tried to copy his tactics.

The legendary forward who is now impressing for Inter Miami in the MLS spoke to player-turned-journalist Quique Wolff on YouTube channel 'Simplemente Fútbol about Guardiola who he says changed the game forever.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Pep Guardiola is from another world. He's different, he sees things no one else does. He changed football. Everyone wanted to copy us.

"In fact, he kind of did harm to football, because people tried to play like our Barcelona.

"But we were a special team...that midfield Xavi, Busi, Iniesta, everything was perfect between players and coach."

Guardiola has found success with the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Barcelona, which was on Messi’s mind later in the interview as he revealed a shocking return to the La Liga giants could be on the cards.

“I had the intention of returning to Barcelona and being able to go back to a place I always wanted to be, but it wasn’t possible again (due to Bareclona’s financial restraints)”

“After that, it (deciding on a new club) became a family decision. The fact that we won the World Cup also had a big impact. I was clear that I didn’t want to be at another team in Europe, I didn’t want to go to any of them”.