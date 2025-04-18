Messi offers opinion on Barcelona superkid Yamal

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi says he's keeping an eye on Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.

The Barca great has no doubt about Yamal's current impact and the potential he possesses for the future.

Advertisement Advertisement

"What Lamine Yamal is showing is impressive," said the 37-year-old on Simplemente Futbol.

"He is still only 17 years old, he is in a development process, and he will continue to grow as a player and add things to his game.

"But he has incredible qualities and is already one of the best players in the world."

Yamal has accounted for 14 goals and 21 assists in 45 games with Barca this season.