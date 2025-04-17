Second MLS club in contact with Man City veteran De Bruyne

A second MLS club are in contact with Manchester City great Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgian veteran will leave City at the end of the season, though is yet to make a decision on the destination.

Advertisement Advertisement

New MLS franchise San Diego FC announced their interest in De Bruyne last month, confirming talks with the player's camp.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Chicago Fire are also making a move for the 33 year-old. A contract proposal has been tabled to De Bruyne's agents.

He recently said, “I know I am no longer the youngest, but I still think I can perform at the highest level. I do not know which teams are interested or what they want to do. Whatever project is available - I am prepared to listen.

“I love football, I love playing football and if a nice project comes along and my family is also good with it, then we can make a decision."