Santos vice-president Osvaldo Nico has declared plans to re-sign Neymar from Al Hilal.

Neymar left Santos in 2013 for Barcelona.

"Neymar will return to Santos in June. We are in direct contact with him," declared Nico to Jovem Pan Radio.

Neymar's contract with Al Hilal will expire on June 30th.

The Brazil attacker has also been linked with a move to Inter Miami in MLS.