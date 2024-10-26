Chelsea signing Estevao: My big Neymar dream

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea signing Estevao Willian has hopes of playing with Neymar for Brazil.

Neymar has just returned to action with Al Hilal after recovering from knee surgery.

Estevao, who will leave Palmeiras for Chelsea next summer, says his ambition is to eventually play with his idol, Neymar.

"Neymar is a huge role model for me. I have a dream to play with him in the Brazilian national team. He has said that he really likes me as a player and I am also very happy for him," he told Globo.

"I don't even know what it would be like if we were to play together. I have seen him play for Barcelona and PSG since I was very young.

"It would be a big dream if it turned out that way."

