Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Beavers on Newcastle radar

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Gavin Beavers is a target for Newcastle United.

Newcastle are making a move for the 19 year-old, says The Sun.

Beavers stands at 6ft 6in and is the youngest goalkeeper to start a game in MLS history.

Newcastle are in the midst of a goalkeeper shake-up with Loris Karius having left and Martin Dubravka to follow.

Beavers would arrive as cover for Nick Pope with the view to developing into a potential Toon No1.