Real Madrid, Barcelona watching NYRB teen Hall

New York Red Bulls attacking talent Julian Hall is attracting interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 16 year-old made his senior MLS debut in 2023. He now has two goals and one assist in 13 senior matches for the New York Red Bulls.

Mundo Deportivo says Hall is attracting interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

So far, however, the interest has not been firmed up, as the talent cannot be signed by a major European club until he turns 18.

Hall's contract with the New York Red Bulls runs to 2026.