RB Leipzig plan to recall Werner from Spurs loan

RB Leipzig are ready to send Timo Werner to MLS partners New York Red Bull.

Werner is currently on a season-long loan at Tottenham.

However, Sky Sports says Leipzig plan to recall Werner this week and send him to NYRB for the new MLS season.

NYRB must fill the void left by Belgian Dante Vanzeir, who recently left to return to his homeland and join Gent.

Werner has been linked with Napoli this month.