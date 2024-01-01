Tribal Football
Most Read
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium request
Rudiger: Yamal quite scary; I want this Arsenal defender at Real Madrid

Palace defender Richards welcomes new USA coach Pochettino

Palace defender Richards welcomes new USA coach Pochettino
Palace defender Richards welcomes new USA coach PochettinoAction Plus
Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards is looking forward to working with new USA coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Chelsea manager was named USA coach last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Richards told the Crystal Palace match programme: "You’ve seen (Mauricio Pochettino's) success in club football. 

“It’s another sign that US soccer is pushing to better the game. Hiring a manager like Pochettino shows that you’re serious about growing the game.

"We could have gone down the safe route by choosing a potential coach from the MLS, but I think them going for a coach that might turn them down and going for coaches of calibre is very impressive from US Soccer.

“I’m really excited for it – hopefully we can win games and tournaments with him. It's funny, people ask me when I'm playing for a team USA: ‘How far do you think you can go in the World Cup?’ I say I want to win it. Whatever I do, we want to be the best at and we want to win.”

Mentions
MLSPremier LeagueRichards ChrisPochettino MauricioCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Palace boss Glasner admits Franca's year now over
Liverpool boss Slot takes dig at Klopp over early kickoff complaints: I'd be STUPID!
Palace boss Glaser aware of Liverpool threat: But we can surprise them