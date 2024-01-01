Palace defender Richards welcomes new USA coach Pochettino

Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards is looking forward to working with new USA coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Chelsea manager was named USA coach last month.

Richards told the Crystal Palace match programme: "You’ve seen (Mauricio Pochettino's) success in club football.

“It’s another sign that US soccer is pushing to better the game. Hiring a manager like Pochettino shows that you’re serious about growing the game.

"We could have gone down the safe route by choosing a potential coach from the MLS, but I think them going for a coach that might turn them down and going for coaches of calibre is very impressive from US Soccer.

“I’m really excited for it – hopefully we can win games and tournaments with him. It's funny, people ask me when I'm playing for a team USA: ‘How far do you think you can go in the World Cup?’ I say I want to win it. Whatever I do, we want to be the best at and we want to win.”