Liverpool studying deal for Lyon ace Cherki

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool are still said to have serious interest in signing Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki.

The attacker is one who the Anfield club admires hugely, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer specialist talked about the Cherki situation, stating that the Reds are carrying out due diligence.

He stated that scouts were being sent to watch Cherki in action in Ligue 1 this season.

The forward is likely up for sale in the winter, as Lyon have huge financial problems.

The club would like to cash in on a few of their first team stars to avoid bankruptcy.

