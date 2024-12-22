Lyon ace Zaha skips Cup tie to see Palace in action

Tribal Football
Wilfried Zaha was at Selhurst Park yesterday to see former club Crystal Palace defeated by Arsenal.

Zaha was in attendance at the same time as his club, Lyon, were facing Entente Feignies-Aulnoye in the 32nd round of the Coupe de France.

Zaha is on-loan at OL from Galatasaray, though the move hasn't worked out for the Ivory Coast international.

Indeed, it's suggested the attacker could have his loan cut short next month.

 

 

