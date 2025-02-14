MLS clubs in contact with ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag

MLS clubs are in contact with former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has been linked with Feyenoord this week after the dismissal of Brian Priske.

However, Tribalfootball.com's transfer expert Rudy Galetti is reporting the USA could be the next destination for Ten Hag.

Several MLS franchises are in talks with Ten Hag and his agents about a new season move to the USA.

And the MLS seems to be a serious option for Ten Hag. With Pascal Jansen, the competition recently welcomed another Dutch coach.

Jansen signed a contract until mid-2028 with New York City FC.