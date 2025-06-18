Al-Nassr eye Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-teammate as new manager

Al-Nassr are reportedly looking to bring Cristiano Ronaldo's former Portugal teammate Sergio Conceicao in as their new manager this summer.

Conceicao was sacked by AC Milan after just six months after the Italian giants failed to qualify for any form of European football last season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Saudi Pro League club now want to bring him in as their new manager following Luciano Spaletti’s rejection.

Stefano Pioli decided to resign following a trophyless season with the club before returning to Italy to sign for Fiorentina.

Conceicao is understood to be interested in the chance to join up with Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia and would likely receive an impressive pay package.