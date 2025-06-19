Lionel Messi magic helps Inter Miami to incredible win over Porto at Club World Cup

Lionel Messi’s 50th Inter Miami goal in only his 61st appearance for the club sealed a 2-1 comeback win over FC Porto in their FIFA Club World Cup Group A clash, securing a first-ever victory in the competition.

Both sides contested goalless draws in their respective opening matches, but the deadlock was broken after only eight minutes in Atlanta through a controversial Porto penalty.

Noah Allen was penalised for a challenge on João Mário after a VAR review, and Samu Aghehowa dispatched the subsequent penalty, despite Óscar Ustari getting a strong hand to the ball.

This largely came against the run of play, with Messi showcasing an incredible knack to run at speed and petrify the opposition. The Argentine played in notorious partner in crime Luis Suárez, whose effort was stifled by Cláudio Ramos.

Match stats Statsperform

He was called into action again to deny Benjamin Cremaschi, but Miami were fortunate not to concede another penalty when Sergio Busquets appeared to tug at Rodrigo Mora’s shirt just as the midfielder pulled the trigger.

Ustari did brilliantly to keep the deficit at one with a fine subtle save to claw the ball to safety, after Alan Varela’s effort cannoned off the post.

But Miami restored parity just two minutes into the second half thanks to Telasco Segovia’s emphatic first-time finish from Marcelo Weigandt’s cross at the end of a sweeping move.

Javier Mascherano’s side then turned the game on its head seven minutes later through a very familiar source, courtesy of a trademark free-kick from a certain seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi caressed a set-piece past Ramos with his first shot of the match, sending the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd into raptures.

Two Porto substitutes combined to almost wipe out Miami’s lead, as Gonçalo Borges spotted William Gomes in the box, before the latter was thwarted by Ramos. The Portuguese side continued to press forward in search of an equaliser, but Samu could only head wide from Mora’s cross.

Mascherano’s side saw out the closing stages of the match with relative comfort and extended their unbeaten run to five games across all competitions (W3, D2) to move second in the group behind Palmerias.

Meanwhile, Martín Anselmi’s team are now winless after two games ahead of their final Group A match against Al Ahly next Tuesday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Messi heat map Breton/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia / Statsperform

See a summary of the match here

