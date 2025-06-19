VIDEO: Lionel Messi scores insane freekick vs Porto

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Lionel Messi scored an incredible free kick to put Inter Miami 2-1 up in their FIFA Club World Cup game against FC Porto on Thursday.

Striker Samuel Aghehowa gave Porto the lead after just eight minutes with a well-placed penalty before the Americans came back to lead 2-1.

Telasco Segovia scored their first just after half-time before Messi stepped up in the 54th minute to score a fantastic free kick beyond Claudio Ramos in the Porto goal.

Inter Miami drew their first game against Egyptian side Al Ahly 0-0 but a win over Porto could prove to be a massive boost to their hopes of qualification.

Messi’s side will take on Brazilian giants Palmeiras in their final game of the group stage in the new 32-team tournament.

