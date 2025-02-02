Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Man Utd attacker Rashford set for Aston Villa medical today

Man City boss Guardiola admits attempt for Inter Miami veteran Busquets

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola admits attempt for Inter Miami veteran Busquets
Man City boss Guardiola admits attempt for Inter Miami veteran BusquetsAction Plus
Manchester City have failed with a move for Inter Miami midfielder Sergi Busquets.

The Daily Express says City boss Pep Guardiola has held talks with the former Barcelona captain about a short-term deal this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola wanted Busquets as cover for Rodri as he recovers from his ACL surgery.

But the veteran has rejected the prospect as he prepares for his second season in MLS.

Guardiola confirmed: “No - because he is so happy in Miami. The weather there is so delightful! I spoke to Sergio, not for that issue, but quite often. We have the same agent, so I’ve been in touch for many years.”

On City's search for Rodri cover, the Catalan also said: “There are players that can do it (Rodri’s role) - but clubs don’t sell or they are so expensive.

“So we cannot do it but of course we thought about that because Kova and Gundo are helping us, but they are not proper, proper holding midfielders. We know that, so they are making an incredible effort and we are grateful for that.

“Many times over a tough period I know perfectly the players who stepped up to try and solve our problems we have with commitment and effort. That is why I am so grateful to a few of them.”

Mentions
MLSPremier LeagueBusquets SergioInter MiamiManchester CityBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Nico González could leave FC Porto for Man City
De Bruyne to make decision on his Man City future
DONE DEAL: Man City sign McFarlane from sister club New York City FC