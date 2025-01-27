DONE DEAL: Man City sign McFarlane from sister club New York City FC

Manchester City have signed Christian McFarlane from sister club New York City FC this week as the club bolsters its defence.

McFarlane has been with New York City since the age of 11 and has represented England at an under-16 and under-17 level where he was a part of the European Under-17 Championship squad last year.

No fee was disclosed by New York City and while Man City hasn't confirmed the transfer yet, McFarlane said in a statement from New York City about what an honour the move is and how excited he is to get started with the Premier League champions.

“I'm incredibly honored to represent New York City FC on a global stage. This club has provided me with amazing opportunities and invaluable lessons that I will carry throughout my career, including my time at Manchester City and beyond,”

“It's been a privilege to grow here and be part of such a special organization. I'm also excited about the next chapter with Manchester City. Visiting their facilities and seeing the players up close is a dream come true, it’s something every young player aspires to achieve. I know this move will be pivotal for my development, and I’m ready to embrace the challenge and make the most of this opportunity."

“Making a move to Manchester City is a huge step, and I’m grateful to be part of the City Football Group. Having that connection is so important, and it shows young players out there that if you have the right mindset and work hard, opportunities like this are possible. It’s a dream come true, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

This is City’s third defensive signing during the January transfer window, which also included 20-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and 19-year-old Vitor Reis from Palmeiras. Under manager Pep Guardiola, McFarlane will face a lot of competition for places, and he may be sent on loan for the second half of the season.