Atlanta £10M bid for Newcastle star Almiron to be accepted

Atlanta United’s £10M bid for Newcastle star Almiron set to be accepted this week

Atlanta United’s offer for Miguel Almiron may be enough to get a deal done this month.

The Mail states that the MLS club have put in a bid of £10M for the Paraguayan.

Almiron, who is now 30, wants to return to his old club to resuscitate his career.

He has become a bit part player at Newcastle under boss Eddie Howe over the past 12 months.

Once a favorite of the manager, he is now a bench option who rarely plays in the Premier League from the start.

Newcastle are unlikely to sign a replacement this month due to PSR concerns.