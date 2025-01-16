Atlanta £10M bid for Newcastle star Almiron to be accepted
Atlanta United’s offer for Miguel Almiron may be enough to get a deal done this month.
The Mail states that the MLS club have put in a bid of £10M for the Paraguayan.
Almiron, who is now 30, wants to return to his old club to resuscitate his career.
He has become a bit part player at Newcastle under boss Eddie Howe over the past 12 months.
Once a favorite of the manager, he is now a bench option who rarely plays in the Premier League from the start.
Newcastle are unlikely to sign a replacement this month due to PSR concerns.