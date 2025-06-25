Leeds United prepare second bid for Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz after £32M offer rejected

Leeds United are ready to launch another bid for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz this week.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are planning an improved offer for the 24 year old who scored 11 goals and registered two assists in 36 appearances for the Cottagers last season. Muniz only has a contract with Marco Silva's side until June 2026 and despite interest from fellow London side Tottenham, Leeds believe they can draw him in this summer.

Fulham turned down an offer worth £32M for the Brazilian and are said to be waiting for an offer of around £40M to let him leave. Despite having just 12 months left on his contract, the club do have the option to extend his deal by one year, which would then put his price up even further.

Muniz has a record of 17 goals and two assists in 57 appearances in the Premier League and could be the firepower manager Daniel Farke needs to help keep Leeds away from the relegation zone in the new campaign. Both Chelsea and Tottenham have kept an eye on the striker, proving that Leeds are getting a world-class finisher who could make the move to a top side in the near future if they do not snap him up now.