LAFC coach Cherundolo welcomes Under arrival

Los Angeles FC coach Steve Cherundolo is delighted with their deal for Fenerbahce winger Cengiz Under.

The former Roma and Bournemouth attacker has joined LAFC on-loan to June 30 with an option to buy.

Cherundolo said, "We wanted a prolific offensive player and Cengiz Ünder has shown this in every team he has played for. We are very excited to add him to our team. He is a player who really wants to be here, which is an extra advantage for us."

Co-chairman and CEO John Thorrington also welcomed Under: "Cengiz is a player of the highest quality with experience at the highest level of international competition.

"He has proven himself in some of the best leagues in the world and his offensive capabilities will contribute to our success in 2025."

