Arsenal defender Monlouis in talks to join Toronto FC

Arsenal defender Zane Monlouis is in talks to join Toronto FC of the MLS.

Local reporter Neil Davidson states the Gunners youngster is close to signing with TFC.

Monlouis is a regular with Arsenal U21s, but has seen his first team path blocked.

The 21 year-old spent last season on-loan with Reading, though managed only the one appearance.

He also has made the matchday bench for Arsenal twice in the Champions League.