Koeman offers transfer update on Liverpool captain Van Dijk

Holland coach Ronald Koeman expects Virgil van Dijk to stay in Europe next season.

Off contract at Liverpool in June, Van Dijk has an offer from Al-Hilal to move to Saudi Arabia and also is being linked with MLS.

But Holland coach Koeman can't see his captain leaving for a lower standard league.

He said: “Whether he signs with Liverpool or another big club, that’s all good for me.

"We’ll see what happens, and what I understand from Virgil is that he is still looking for the level he is at now.” 

Liverpool sit 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

