Van Dijk leaning towards Liverpool departure

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is leaning towards leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

That's according to Sky Sports France, with Van Dijk coming off contract in June.

Al-Hilal have already made a lucrative offer to the Holland international in recent weeks.

However, it's suggested Van Dijk favours spending the final years of his career in the USA and in MLS.

The 33 year-old is said to be a "fan of American culture" and would like to experience it first-hand.