Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make Maresca sack decision amid ongoing fan frustrations
Amorim on Man Utd's plans for the international break: We are going to divide the group
Manchester United set their price for Barcelona winger Raphinha
Manchester United 'closely monitoring' Bundesliga duo ahead of attacking overhaul

Van Dijk leaning towards Liverpool departure

Paul Vegas
Van Dijk leaning towards Liverpool departure
Van Dijk leaning towards Liverpool departureAction Plus
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is leaning towards leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

That's according to Sky Sports France, with Van Dijk coming off contract in June.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Al-Hilal have already made a lucrative offer to the Holland international in recent weeks.

However, it's suggested Van Dijk favours spending the final years of his career in the USA and in MLS.

The 33 year-old is said to be a "fan of American culture" and would like to experience it first-hand.

Mentions
MLSPremier Leaguevan Dijk VirgilLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man City target Ecuadorian superkid; Chelsea, Arsenal not forgetting Diomande; Inter and Meret
Fowler: Liverpool have been poor with contracts for top trio
Liverpool dealt major blow in pursuit of potential Virgil van Dijk replacement