Inter Miami star Messi leaves door open to next move

Inter Miami star Leo Messi admits he's unsure what he'll do when he hangs up the boots.

The former Barcelona and PSG star is still enjoying his football in the US.

And he told 433: "I wouldn't like to become a coach. But beyond that, I'm not sure what I want to do in the future. I appreciate everything I do on a daily basis right now. I'm just thinking about playing, training and having fun.

“The truth is I don't know. I have been asked several times, especially in Argentina. Many things always happen in football.

"There is still a long way to go, so I don't think about it too much."