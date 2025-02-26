Inter Miami star Messi fined for grabbing opposition coach's neck

Tribal Football
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has been fined an undisclosed amount by the MLS after grabbing the neck of New York City FC coach Mehdi Ballouchy.

Following an incident at the end of Saturday's 2-2 draw with New York City FC, the MLS Disciplinary Committee decided to fine Inter Miami's forward and released a statement about the incident. 

"The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi an undisclosed amount for violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy following the conclusion of Inter Miami’s match against New York City FC on February 22nd.” 

Before the confrontation with Ballouchy, Messi appeared frustrated with referee Alexis Da Silva, arguing after the final whistle and receiving a yellow card for dissent on his way back down the tunnel as he expressed his anger towards the final result and decisions made throughout the game. 

The 37-year-old was seen approaching New York City FC coach Mehdi Ballouchy and putting his hand on the back of their neck. Messi was lucky to escape a ban for his actions whilst his teammate Luis Suarez has also been slapped with a fine after he put his hands on the neck of NYCFC defender Birk Risa at half-time. 

