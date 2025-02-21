Casemiro names the 4 players who will replace Messi and Ronaldo including Mbappe

Veteran Casemiro has identified four players he believes will take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as football’s next icons.

The Manchester United midfielder played a key role in Real Madrid’s golden era, winning five Champions League titles in eight years.

During his time at the Bernabeu, he shared the pitch with legendary figures like Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, and Luka Modric.

Casemiro stated: “He (Mbappe) is one of those players that when you play against them you don't know how to stop him.”

“He's not (on top of) the podium yet, but he'll get there," Casemiro added.

"He's the heir to (Messi and Ronaldo), along with Vinicius Jr, who continues to grow and improve in every game, Rodrygo, and Fede Valverde."