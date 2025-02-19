Messi Jr scores impressive Inter Miami goal

Lionel Messi’s six-year-old son, Ciro, impressed with a brilliant goal in an Inter Miami academy match.

Following in his dad’s footsteps, he’s making waves in the club’s youth setup alongside his brothers Mateo and Thiago.

Ciro showcased his inherited dribbling skills by weaving past three opponents.

Wearing the iconic number 10, he picked up the ball deep in his own half.

He then powered through to find the bottom corner of the net with a smart finish.

Fans quickly pointed out that his on-ball movement is strikingly similar to his famous father’s.