Messi beats “Tuesday night in Stoke” comments by scoring in freezing weather this week

Lionel Messi finally settled an age-old debate by playing in conditions even colder than a “Tuesday night in Stoke.”

Critics have long argued that his legacy lacks credibility due to limited experience in harsh weather, having spent most of his career in sunny Spain and Argentina.

But in Inter Miami’s first competitive match of 2025, Messi braved the freezing temperatures of Kansas City in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Ditching the usual Florida sunshine, the Argentine icon was spotted wearing gloves in freezing weather.

Despite the icy conditions, Messi was unfazed, delivering a stunning match-winner just ten minutes into the second half.

His performance proved that even in the cold, he remains a class above the rest.