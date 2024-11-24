Inter Miami co-owner Mas upbeat on Messi stay

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas says they intend to extend the contract of Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona great's contract expires next year, but there's a confidence he will agree to stay.

Mas said: "Messi has a contract until 2025.

"We will then discuss his future, but with the opening of the new stadium in Miami in 2026 and the opening of the 2026 season, we are very confident that Lionel Messi will be Inter Miami 's number 10."

Inter are now in the process of finding a new coach after Tata Martino's resignation last week.

