Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Chiesa makes Liverpool loan decision
Chelsea make Nkunku sale call amid Man Utd, PSG interest

Inter Miami co-owner Mas upbeat on Messi stay

Paul Vegas
Inter Miami co-owner Mas upbeat on Messi stay
Inter Miami co-owner Mas upbeat on Messi stayAction Plus
Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas says they intend to extend the contract of Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona great's contract expires next year, but there's a confidence he will agree to stay.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mas said: "Messi has a contract until 2025.

"We will then discuss his future, but with the opening of the new stadium in Miami in 2026 and the opening of the 2026 season, we are very confident that Lionel Messi will be Inter Miami 's number 10."

Inter are now in the process of finding a new coach after Tata Martino's resignation last week.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play 

Mentions
MLSMessi LionelInter MiamiLaLigaBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spurs, Liverpool rival Barcelona in Rensch interest
Lille president Letang lays out David January plans
Messi: Flick's Barcelona is spectacular