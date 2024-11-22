Messi: Flick's Barcelona is specatcular

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi admits he's a fan of Hansi Flick's Barcelona.

Messi says he is happy seeing his former team performing so well this season.

He told TV3: "It's a great honour to see how the first team is represented right now. This Barça is spectacular and it doesn't surprise me. It's nothing new, it's been happening all my life; ever since I arrived at Barça when I was 13.

"It's spectacular that the boys have had the opportunity in the last two years and that, when they are given confidence, they respond in that way because they know the club better than anyone and they've been used to playing like that since they were little. If you support them, these things happen, like what happened in our time."

Messi was also asked about plans after Inter Miami.

"In our minds, tomorrow is about going back to live in Barcelona. My children, my wife and I miss Barcelona a lot . We have friends and we left a lot of things there. My children are Catalan. I lived in Barcelona all my life, and I feel like I'm from there and I miss it a lot. You never know where life will take you, but our intention is to return because it's our home."

